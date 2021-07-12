Another work week of hot, humid, and at times stormy conditions on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend filled with off-and-on shower and storm chances, we will see even more opportunities for wet weather as we head through this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve already been watching showers and storms work their way into the mountains early this afternoon, with more expected to develop into this evening thanks to our hot and humid airmass. Some of these could briefly go severe with damaging winds and brief heavy rain the main threat, though these will be few and far between. Our entire area remains in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Any storm should cool us off from highs in the middle 80s.

In the 8 a.m. update, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Monday. (WYMT)

Shower and storm chances will wane a tad heading into the overnight, but I think some chance remains for an isolated shower. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle and upper 60s.

More of the same heading into Tuesday, while only a small portion of the region is in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather, we’ll see more scattered afternoon showers and storms as our hot and humid pattern continues. Afternoon highs look to continue in the middle 80s, just feeling hotter thanks to the abundant humidity in the area.

A similar nighttime awaits for Tuesday night, partly to mostly cloudy skies, chances for a stray shower/storm, with a low in the upper 60s.

Through the Workweek

Our same pattern looks to continue throughout much of the work week, with a brief break mid-to-late week. More scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday, before we see a brief break in the action on Thursday...but more disturbances look to head our way for Friday and the weekend, keeping afternoons hot, humid, and stormy.

High temperatures stay in the middle and upper 80s for Wednesday through Friday, before slowly dropping back into the lower 80s by the weekend. Either way, keep that rain gear in reach for the work week ahead.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.