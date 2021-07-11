Advertisement

YMCA launches summer challenge for families

It is free of charge.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA’s free three-week Summer Out Loud Challenge, presented locally by White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics, launches Monday, July 12.

You can join the challenge by texting SUMMER to 877-799-6220 and be entered to win a one-year household membership to the YMCA of Central Kentucky and the national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice.

After texting, follow the prompts to register for the challenge.

YMCA says you will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts, and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge.

Participating in the Summer Out Loud Challenge will also let you attend any YMCA of Central Kentucky location free for one-week to enjoy swimming, working out, and a variety of classes.

Visit any YMCA of Central Kentucky location to pick up your Summer Out Loud passport filled with creative ideas and activities to do together with your family this July.

To be eligible for the grand prizes, you must opt-in to the challenge and complete and return the passport to a local Y by Wednesday, August 4.

The grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, August 13.

You can find more information at this link.

