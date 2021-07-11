Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) - This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either.

If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone - after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night.

Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.

