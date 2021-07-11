Advertisement

Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Kentucky 363.

Deputies said the crash happened Sunday morning on Keavy Road (Kentucky 363).

Investigators said a Nissan Rogue was driving southbound on Keavy Road when it came around a sharp curve, crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Nissan Titan head-on.

The driver of the Rogue, 49-year-old Eric Hone of Williamsburg, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. No other passengers were inside his car.

Emergency crews took the driver of the Titan, 29-year-old Clayton Thomas, to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. The passenger inside of the Titan, 35-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was also treated for injuries.

