Riley Hull named to MaxPreps Second Team All-America

(Photo: Twitter (@rileyhull_44))
(Photo: Twitter (@rileyhull_44))(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County alumna Riley Hull was named to MaxPreps Second Team All-America.

52 players nationwide were selected for the first and second teams, Hull the only player from the state of Kentucky.

The catcher batted .615 for the Maroons in 2021, leading the team in hits and scoring.

Hull recently earned her second consecutive Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year award. She will start at Mississippi State in the fall.

