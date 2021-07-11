New hangar being built at Williamsburg airport, spaces already being filled

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new hangar is being built at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport.

Funded through a $980,000 grant awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration, the new 1,300 square-foot, 10-plane hangar, is slated to be completely constructed by November.

Airport Board Chairman Jeff Shelley said it will be great for economic development.

“One of the primary things that businesses look for to move to the area is an airport facility with hangar space for them to park their planes in,” Shelley said.

According to the FAA, a new hangar cannot be built unless there is a 70% fill capacity.

“We already are beyond that request for the 70% and as soon as this goes public, there’s several other facilities that have had as many as 40 names,” Shelley said.

Shelley said with that high demand comes the need for more hangars.

“As you can imagine, airplanes are expensive. Weather, sun, do a lot of damage and people want to protect that asset so they like to keep it in a contained, sealed environment,” Shelley said.

Unfortunately, it cannot be done without proper funding.

“The demand is great at times and then comes back down. I’ve not seen it come back down but maybe that’s the reason they don’t have all the hangars, I don’t know,” Pilot Ryan Murphey said.

Leaving Murphey willing to travel all the way from Knoxville.

“They keep their prices down on gas and they have a very reasonable rate on the hangars. It’s a great place, I just wish it was closer,” Murphey said.

Murphey said he is excited nonetheless, for a new hangar to be built.

“I’m very happy that it’s at a place that’s semi-convenient and excellent service,” Murphey said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held August 2 for the new hangar, Congressman Hal Rogers is scheduled to attend.

Shelley says his end goal for the airport is to someday have a total of five hangars.

