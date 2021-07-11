More showers and storms possible for Sunday, some could be strong/severe

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More scattered showers and storms are possible through Sunday evening. A few storms could pack a punch with strong winds and torrential rain.

Tonight through Monday night

Another evening of scattered showers and storms is on tap for our area. A few storms could pack a punch with strong winds and torrential rain. We are included in a Marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather through tonight, so have a way to receive warnings just in case one is issued for your area. Low temperatures stay mild as we only get down into the upper-60s.

More storms will be possible as we start the next work week. Again, a few storms that develop could be on the stronger side. Otherwise, we stay warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s with dewpoints hovering in the lower-70s.

A stray shower is possible during the early evening hours on Monday, but most of us remain mostly dry as we head into Monday night. Another warm, muggy evening is in store with lows only reaching the upper-60s.

Rain Chances Continue

A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday will lead to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies giving way to some afternoon showers and storms. We remain warm and muggy as highs reach the mid-80s.

Thursday looks to be the driest day of this week, but temperatures soar into the upper-80s. We remain partly cloudy with only a small chance of a stray shower.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances return by next weekend. Scattered showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures for both days look to top out in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.