Advertisement

Magoffin County crews dealing with aftermath of Saturday’s flash floods

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Magoffin County are in the midst of what they call an in-depth, but important, cleanup process following Saturday’s flash flooding.

“We had culverts and tiles that just couldn’t handle the water and they overflowed and water ran down the county roads and washed trenches out and washed through rock away and made the culverts impassable,” Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said.

The floodwaters impacted not only county roads but reached the area’s maintenance garage as well.

“We tried to address as many of those issues as we could this weekend and we’ll be doing it again in the morning,” Wireman said. “In addition to that, our county garage got some water in it too.”

This resulted in damage to the building’s roof and flooring, while leaving fallen trees laying on top of the trucks in the lot.

“We got over there and got the trees off those vehicles and assessed the damage,” Wireman said. “They’re all drivable, but a couple of them got some severe damage.”

Despite that, Saturday’s events have the community coming together.

“The 2012 tornado, it showed us you know, just how resilient we are and people have a lot more patience I think than some people give them credit for,” Wireman said.

All with hope for more resources to address area concerns.

“We’re hoping it will in the next session,” Wireman said. “Not just for Magoffin County but for all of Kentucky.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Parts of the region without power following storms Saturday afternoon

Latest News

A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
New hangar being built at Williamsburg airport, space already being filled
New hangar being built at Williamsburg airport, spaces already being filled
Magoffin County crews dealing with aftermath of flash flooding - 6 p.m.
Magoffin County crews dealing with aftermath of flash flooding - 6 p.m.