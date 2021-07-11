Magoffin County crews dealing with aftermath of Saturday’s flash floods

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Magoffin County are in the midst of what they call an in-depth, but important, cleanup process following Saturday’s flash flooding.

“We had culverts and tiles that just couldn’t handle the water and they overflowed and water ran down the county roads and washed trenches out and washed through rock away and made the culverts impassable,” Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said.

The floodwaters impacted not only county roads but reached the area’s maintenance garage as well.

“We tried to address as many of those issues as we could this weekend and we’ll be doing it again in the morning,” Wireman said. “In addition to that, our county garage got some water in it too.”

This resulted in damage to the building’s roof and flooring, while leaving fallen trees laying on top of the trucks in the lot.

“We got over there and got the trees off those vehicles and assessed the damage,” Wireman said. “They’re all drivable, but a couple of them got some severe damage.”

Despite that, Saturday’s events have the community coming together.

“The 2012 tornado, it showed us you know, just how resilient we are and people have a lot more patience I think than some people give them credit for,” Wireman said.

All with hope for more resources to address area concerns.

“We’re hoping it will in the next session,” Wireman said. “Not just for Magoffin County but for all of Kentucky.”

