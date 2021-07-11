Advertisement

Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-based landscaping company helped track down thieves who took an entire fleet of trucks from one of its Kentucky facilities.

The thefts happened at the end of 2020.

“It puts you in a bind to call your customer and say, ‘I know we have a Monday schedule, but we’re not gonna be able to be there until Thursday.’” said Diamond Landscapes Owner Chris Trower.

Trower said someone had welded through the hinges of the gate at the company’s Louisville facility.

10 trucks were stolen from the facility in the middle of the night. Luckily, all of those trucks had some new technology in them to help track them down.

“The thieves open the hood, noticed there was a GPS, and they ripped those out,” said Trower. “But the Verizon Connect is connected in a different way that’s a lot more secure, so our mechanics had left that there just as a decoy. And they had no idea that we were tracking every one of the trucks.”

Trower used the Verizon app to help police locate and recover all ten vehicles in just a few hours.

“It was so interesting because the cops were like ‘you have GPS, and it’s very accurate down to four feet or six feet or something like that.’” he said.

Trower said all four suspects were arrested. They’re all facing charges.

After the incident, Trower said he increased security at all of his facilities to keep operations moving along this summer.

