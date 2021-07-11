Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard to deploy to southwestern border

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense...
The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense Department. (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that roughly 200 Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to the southwestern U.S. border in late 2021 as part of a federal government mission.

The soldiers will provide operational and logistics support. The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states.

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense Department.

Beshear clarified that he did not order the mobilization and urged Kentuckians to “be thankful for the hard work and sacrifice of the soldiers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Parts of the region without power following storms Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said the Centers for...
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday