“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are calling a golf cart crash that injured six children a freak accident.

A kids’ event was being set up Saturday at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge when a music speaker inside a golf cart fell and pressed down on the accelerator, Sgt. Timothy Simmons said.

The moving golf cart then hit a group of children waiting outside a blow-up bounce house, injuring six of them.

Two children were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and four others were taken to be treated at a local facility.

The children reportedly all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police helped other first responders on scene, but did not launch a formal investigation, Simmons said.

No charges have been filed and none are expected in this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.