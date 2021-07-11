Advertisement

“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are calling a golf cart crash that injured six children a freak accident.

A kids’ event was being set up Saturday at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge when a music speaker inside a golf cart fell and pressed down on the accelerator, Sgt. Timothy Simmons said.

The moving golf cart then hit a group of children waiting outside a blow-up bounce house, injuring six of them.

Two children were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and four others were taken to be treated at a local facility.

The children reportedly all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police helped other first responders on scene, but did not launch a formal investigation, Simmons said.

No charges have been filed and none are expected in this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office
U.S. 421 in Leslie County back open after overturned truck spilled ammonium nitrate
Whitley County road back open after semi carrying hazardous materials crashed
I-75 southbound back open after tractor-trailer crash in Laurel County
Picture Courtesy: Dawn Metcalfe Lloyd
Update: Road cleared following rock slide on Pine Mountain in Letcher County
Courtesy: WKYT
Update: Police identify Madison County deadly crash victim