Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for stolen motorcycle

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies said they are looking for a stolen motorcycle that was stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The motorcycle is a 2005 Harley Davidson and was stolen from a house in the Harold area, police added.

If you have any information on its whereabouts, you are asked to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or you can call the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

