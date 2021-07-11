‘Final Ride’: Tow truck drivers honor one of their own with funeral procession

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tow truck drivers from around the Tri-State are honoring one of their own as he’s laid to rest Sunday

Glenn Ewing, 32, was fatally struck by a 2021 Dodge Challenger in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike in West Price Hill just at 11:50 p.m. on July 4, Cincinnati police have said.

At the time, Ewing was working in the road, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

The Dodge also hit Ewing’s tow truck and the vehicle on it.

Now, with his funeral services Sunday, his colleagues are gathering with their fleet at AAA Club Alliance on West Fifth Street.

Representatives from the AAA and the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio will join them for an 11 a.m. prayer and remarks before the tow truck drivers leave in a procession to the Ludlow Police Department.

There, Ewing’s casket will be loaded onto a AAA flatbed truck and lead the towing community procession for his final ride.

Ewing joined the AAA Club Alliance Cincinnati Fleet in 2019 and was known as a hero, according to the AAA.

Last year, he witnessed a shooting while assisting an AAA member and quickly rendered first aid to the victim.

He applied his belt as a tourniquet until medical personnel arrived, they said.

Ewing was the father of two young children and engaged to be married.

