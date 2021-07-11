Advertisement

Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky’s Public Service Commission has authorized a struggling eastern Kentucky water district to increase its customer rates.

The commission said the increase for Martin County is “necessary to prevent the district from falling further into financial and operational distress.”

The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.

The commission says the increase is needed to avoid a shutdown or being placed into receivership.

The approved rates will increase the bill of a typical residential customer by nearly six dollars.

