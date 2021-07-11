Advertisement

City of Corbin preparing for 2021 SOAR Summit

The 2021 SOAR Summit will be held October 13th and 14th in Corbin.
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are hard at work preparing for the 2021 SOAR Summit.

Typically held in Pikeville, for the first time officials at SOAR decided to hold a bidding process to determine where this year’s summit would be held.

Winning the bid was the City of Corbin and with registration officially opened, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director Maggy Monhollen said it will help the city immensely.

“It’s going to bring thousands of people to our community for a two-day period so of course we’re excited to showcase our community to Appalachia and beyond,” Monhollen said.

The Summit will be held at the Corbin Arena, October 13th and 14th.

To register you can go here or here.

