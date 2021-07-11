Advertisement

Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates.

The Courier-Journal reports a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld Kentucky’s policy of rationing the drugs in a 2-1 decision last week.

The dissenting judge says the majority’s opinion will condemn hundreds of prisoners to long-term organ damage and suffering. An attorney for the inmates calls the decision “horrendous” and says they will ask for a rehearing with the full court or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

As of August 2019, HCV-positive prisoners in Kentucky numbered 1,670. Only 159 had received any treatment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

