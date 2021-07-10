Thousands without power following storms Saturday afternoon
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Saturday as strong storms continue to roll through parts of the mountains.
At this point, the Big Sandy counties look to be the hardest hit with hundreds of homes in the dark.
Here is a look at the outages as of 5 p.m. Saturday:
Cumberland Valley Electric
Whitley-17
Knox-51
Total: 68
Kentucky Utilities
Bell-7
Estill-34
Total: 41
Kentucky Power
Breathitt-18
Floyd-84
Knott-18
Lawrence-308
Martin-617
Pike-1,684
Total: 2,729
Big Sandy RECC
Floyd-444
Lawrence-271
Johnson-191
Total: 906
Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.