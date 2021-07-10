Thousands without power following storms Saturday afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Saturday as strong storms continue to roll through parts of the mountains.

At this point, the Big Sandy counties look to be the hardest hit with hundreds of homes in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 5 p.m. Saturday:

Cumberland Valley Electric

Whitley-17

Knox-51

Total: 68

Kentucky Utilities

Bell-7

Estill-34

Total: 41

Kentucky Power

Breathitt-18

Floyd-84

Knott-18

Lawrence-308

Martin-617

Pike-1,684

Total: 2,729

Big Sandy RECC

Floyd-444

Lawrence-271

Johnson-191

Total: 906

