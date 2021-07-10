Advertisement

Thousands without power following storms Saturday afternoon

(KOSA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Saturday as strong storms continue to roll through parts of the mountains.

At this point, the Big Sandy counties look to be the hardest hit with hundreds of homes in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 5 p.m. Saturday:

Cumberland Valley Electric

Whitley-17

Knox-51

Total: 68

Kentucky Utilities

Bell-7

Estill-34

Total: 41

Kentucky Power

Breathitt-18

Floyd-84

Knott-18

Lawrence-308

Martin-617

Pike-1,684

Total: 2,729

Big Sandy RECC

Floyd-444

Lawrence-271

Johnson-191

Total: 906

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

