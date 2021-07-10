Advertisement

SkyFly opens at The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people across America.
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people...
The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people across America.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Island in Pigeon Forge has opened a brand new $20 million attraction that will take people across America.

SkyFly: Soar America is a flying theater where guests experience the feeling of flight as they soar over some of the most iconic locations in the United States.

The theme stars on the outside of the building and continues as you hang suspended before a 40-foot spherical screen while the film whisks you over mountains, through canyons, and even a mist of water from the waterfall you fly over.

Owners of the attraction say they wanted to bring something new to the area and continue their mission to bring something new to The Island.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s part theater and part ride and the goal is to simulate the experience of flying across the country and with that comes the movements, and the sights and the smells, the sense the mist. This adventure going all over the country from New York and Niagara falls down to the Florida Everglades over to Alaska down to Hawaii and right back here at the Smoky Mountains where you started from,” said Clay McManus with SkyFly.  

“We’re always looking to bring new and exciting attractions the island contribute to the world class experience here at the island in Pigeon Forge overall. We’re looking at other options as we continue to grow and add to the experience here.”

SkyFly officially opened on Friday to the public. Overall the experience lasts about 30 minutes with the six minute video in the end where you fly through America.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Passengers now off cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Storms bring down power lines, lead to high water in Floyd County
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Calling all Loretta Lynn fans: Butcher Hollow open again for tours
Family members say they conduct searches daily.
‘We just beg people to please come forward’: Search for missing Floyd County woman reaches 39 days
“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with...
Lexington physician on Delta variant: vaccine is the best protection we have
Anyone who can identify this person or truck should call Versailles Police at (859) 873-3126.
New dashcam footage shows person of interest in Woodford County hit-and-run