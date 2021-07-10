Scattered storms stick around, some could pack a punch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm, muggy air will help set the stage for some scattered showers and storms through the weekend. A few storms could be on the stronger side.

Tonight through Sunday Night

A warm, muggy evening is in store for the mountains. Low temperatures only dip down into the upper-60s. Scattered showers and storms should start to dissipate after sunset and leave us under mostly cloudy skies. We will have to watch out for some patches of fog through the overnight hours.

Scattered storms return on Sunday. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Temperatures remain mild as we top out in the mid-80s.

A stray shower is possible during the early evening hours on Sunday, but most of us remain dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures remain mild as we only bottom out in the lower-70s.

Next Week

This unsettled weather pattern continues as we start the next work week. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday will lead to some scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Again, some of these storms could pack a punch. Temperatures remain mild as we top out in the mid-80s.

Tuesday looks to be a “copy and paste” forecast. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Again, high temperatures reach the mid-80s.

This pattern continues into Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies leading to some scattered showers and storms during the peak heating of the day. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday could be our drier day of next week as we sit between weather systems. However, this does not last long. A cold front begins to work its way through the mountains by the end of the week, and this will help increase our rain chances and lower our temperatures for the weekend.

