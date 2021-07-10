Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Those near Capitol Avenue Bridge in Frankfort this morning were given a rather large surprise. A parking lot on Main Street collapsed, landing a car in a compromising position.

“We went out to our back patio to look closer and on top of that we went further down the street to take a closer look. That’s when we saw the parking lot, chunks of the parking lot, go into the river,” said Nick Clancy.

Working at Bourbon on Main in downtown Frankfort, Clancy and his coworkers were getting ready for lunch service.

“We heard some rumbling outside and of course went to look out at the river and saw some waves,” Clancy said.

That rumbling was caused by the parking lot collapse behind Crumbaugh Properties near Capitol Avenue Bridge. The embankment gave way, taking half of the lot with it.

“I’m still in shock about it. I’m just thankful he wasn’t in the car when it did happen, or that we weren’t both there or anything. And then for it to not be completely submerged was an even better thing,” said Tisha Owen.

Owen’s white SUV was stopped just short of going into the river during the collapse.

“My husband came over because they’re building a house for us. So he came over for a meeting and parked in the back like he normally does. He calls me and says your car is almost in the river,” Owen said.

Several embankments across the city were washed away during the flooding back in March. But Friday’s rocky collapse came as a surprise.

“I just have to find the silver lining in it honestly,” Owen said.

The parking lot is on private property. The owners will now have to go through their insurance companies to get the mess cleaned up.

