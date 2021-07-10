Advertisement

Perry County farmer’s market sees increase in business and vendors

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With statewide COVID-19 restrictions ended, business has been booming for those at the Perry County Farmer’s Market.

Located in the Triangle Park, the market has seen more vendors than ever before.

Plus, with a steady increase of customers, Market Manager Kiristen Webb says with events such as the “Thursday on the Triangle” happening soon, that amount will increase even more.

Webb said the good business is only half of it.

“It’s not just about food, it’s about relationships and so our customers have relationships with our vendors, they’re friends and so it’s not just about coming and picking up a bushel of beans, it’s about coming to see your friend and having a conversation once or twice a week,” Webb said.

The market is open on Thursday’s 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

