Metro Corrections sees increase in inmates, COVID cases as safety precautions are taken

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections has announced there is an increase in inmate population and is taking precautions against a new spike in COVID cases within the facilities.

A news release from Metro Corrections confirms the facility has increased its population by 113 people in 30 days, bringing the total number of inmates to 1,565.

Metro Corrections main jail complex, including the Hall of Justice, has a maximum capacity of 1,353 beds, the release states.

In addition, LMDC Director Steve Durham confirmed there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the facility, and that precautions are being taken to slow its spread.

Vaccinations are available for inmates within Metro Corrections, and other precautions taken include a health care professional screening all inmates entering the facility, taking a temperature test and assessing for possible COVID symptoms.

Inmates who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are given face masks and placed within an isolated housing unit on the medical floor or into designated overflow housing.

The release states nursing staff from the jail’s medical provider makes the rounds at least twice daily to each inmate’s unit, where symptomatic patients are tested, receiving results within 48 hours.

Durham said Metro Corrections continues to follow requirements set by Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, state and CDC-guidelines.

