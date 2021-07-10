Advertisement

Louisville area businesses increase incentives to recruit employees

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions, but some are finally succeeding. Pamela Haines, the owner of Sweet Peaches in west Louisville, said the pandemic hasn’t been the sweetest experience.

“My business is located in a not so wealthy part of town,” Haines explained. ”So, I’ve had to do different things, lower the prices, only open a couple days a week.”

As of May, Kentucky saw nearly 890,000 people unemployed. Haines said it took weeks to fully staff her restaurant, she said after a long month of job fairs, she was able to hire 4 people.

“The first couple of times we had nobody show up,” Haines said. “The next time we had one person show up, we had 2 people show up, and finally we had about 5 people show up.”

Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local businesses to recruit employees. Downey said one thing she’s noticed is people are attracted to pay rates above Kentucky’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage.

Offering $13 to $15 an hour, a flexible schedule, and a friendly work environment, that’s how most businesses are promoting themselves.

“Another thing I’m starting to see is people appreciate when you’re more flexible with their hours in a sense of maybe less weekends,” Downey said.

At Sweet Peaches, Haines said it’s also important to offer employees a future, and she’s encouraging business owners to act as mentors and maintain a healthy work environment.

