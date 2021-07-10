Advertisement

Lexington physician on Delta variant: vaccine is the best protection we have

“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with the best we have,” Dr. Stanton says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant form of the virus in the US.

Experts say it has a heavier viral load, allowing it to spread quickly.

In Kentucky, doctors are paying attention to vaccination rates as Delta continues to spread.

Experts are noticing a trend. The biggest outbreaks are occurring in places with low vaccination rates.

“The vaccine is not perfect for the Delta variant, but it’s better than nothing,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says the vaccine may not be 90 to 95 percent effective against Delta, rather 70 to 80 percent.

The doctor says the best way to protect yourself against the virus, or any variants circulating, is to get immunized. He says Kentucky’s vaccination rate is in the middle when compared nationally.  Dr. Stanton explains rural areas tend to have lower rates for a variety of reasons. One of them is access.

This is all as we’re seeing the positivity rate in Kentucky creep higher, as of Saturday morning sitting at 3.10%.

Still, Dr. Stanton says this number isn’t always a clean piece of data.

“The positivity rate is just the percentage of the tests that are being performed and there’s a lot of variables that go into that,” Dr. Stanton says.

If considering getting the shot, Dr. Stanton recommends weighing risk and benefit.

“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with the best we have,” Dr. Stanton says.

According to the doctor, the best we have is one of three shots currently on the market.

Experts say the more the virus spreads, the more likely more variants will surface.

