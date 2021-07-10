KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in the Carrie community of Knott County.

Troopers received a call Saturday around 4:30 a.m. about a stolen vehicle from a residence.

When a trooper responded and initiated a traffic stop, the driver fired at the trooper. Officials said the trooper suffered a gunshot wound.

Officials said the injured trooper was taken to Hazard ARH for treatment and has been released.

The driver was transferred to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where they remain in the ICU.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.