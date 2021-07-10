Knox County churches host successful National Serve Day

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time ever, four Knox County churches came together Saturday for National Serve Day.

Despite a rocky start with some very heavy rain, volunteers came together to provide several people in the Barbourville area supplies, hygiene products, clothes, non-perishable food, and more, all for free on a first come first serve basis.

Event Coordinator and Scalf Chapel Church Pastor Keith Liford said no amount of bad weather would stop their mission.

“Gods ordained it and no matter what the enemy may throw at us, the weather, what have you, it doesn’t matter. Rain, snow, sleet, or shine, we’re going to do the service work of God,” Liford said.

A sentiment felt by everyone, including Scalf Chapel Church Member Tammie Rogers.

“In our advertisement we said rain or shine, there’s hurting people that’s out here, and we just want to be the hands and feet of Jesus to just love on people where they’re at and just bless them because God blesses us to be a blessing to others,” Rogers said.

Liford said it was a much needed service for the county.

“There’s so many people in our hometowns and that is in desperate need, and we want to be the one to help those with whatever need that they may have,” Liford said.

Liford said it was all made possible through a necessary comradery.

“Our sister church can do what we can’t do, and we can do what our sister church can’t do but together we can do what Christ wants us to do and that’s the important thing,” Liford said.

Liford said he hopes to see more churches join next year.

“And that’s our ultimate goal, we want it to grow. We want it to reach out to as many people as we can possibly reach,” Liford said.

Rogers said they have already heard from two other churches.

“We can take over the City of Barbourville uptown, but we’ve already decided our next year’s National Serve, we’re going to be an inside venue,” Rogers said.

The other churches involved were Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, First Baptist Church, and St. Paul Baptist Church.

The event ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the event served 300 people. Giving out almost its entire inventory.

