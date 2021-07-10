Advertisement

Hundreds attend Steenbergern Farm in Russellville for Sunflower Festival

Sunflower Festival
Sunflower Festival(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Russellville, Ky. (WBKO) - Steenbergen Farm in Russellville has been open to the public for about three years now. “We have just found out that people have a love for sunflowers that we didn’t know about,” Molly Steenbergen, the owner of the farm, said.

During sunflower season, guests are able to pay a small fee to enter the farm. Sometimes, there are special events like yoga in the sunflowers, storytimes and even a painting class. However, since the sunflowers are such a fan favorite, Molly Steenbergen said she decided to go bigger and host a Sunflower Festival.

“We decided, let’s get some local handcrafted vendors here, sell their things and just have a nice fun time with the family,” Steenbergen explained. “It has been shocking the amount of people that have come through today, and we’re just so thankful that everybody enjoys the farm and wants to come out and have some fun.”

Many gathered to celebrate the beautiful flower by taking pictures and walking around to visit all of the vendors that were set up. To plan a trip to Steenbergen Farm you can visit their website steenbergenfarm.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Bike4Alz
Bike4Alz makes stop in Bowling Green, hosts event at SOKY Marketplace
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Perry County farmer's market sees increase in business and vendors
Perry County farmer’s market sees increase in business and vendors
Four Knox County churches host successful National Serve Day, despite heavy storms
Knox County churches host successful National Serve Day