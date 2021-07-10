Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky General Fund has $1.1 billion surplus

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s General Fund ended the fiscal year with surplus of more than $1.1 billion, the highest ever in the commonwealth.

General Fund receipts grew by the highest annual growth rate in 26 years, the governor says. The General Fund pays for most state services, including education, health care and public safety.

State Budget Director John Hicks says the state’s economy has been recovering at pace greater than anticipated due to vaccination efforts, federal government aid to individuals and businesses, and employment growth. 

