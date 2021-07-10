East Kentucky Fitness to open new gym with new name, management

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - East Kentucky Fitness will soon be renamed ‘Pit Fit,’ a Facebook post said.

Back in June, it was announced that East Kentucky Fitness was closing its doors.

Management said they are “eager to see new energy and life within the same walls to serve the same community and create the same atmosphere that we have all come to love.”

They also welcome former East Kentucky Fitness members and anyone in the area who wants to join.

More details are expected to be announced.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.