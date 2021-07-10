Advertisement

East Kentucky Fitness to open new gym with new name, management

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - East Kentucky Fitness will soon be renamed ‘Pit Fit,’ a Facebook post said.

Back in June, it was announced that East Kentucky Fitness was closing its doors.

Management said they are “eager to see new energy and life within the same walls to serve the same community and create the same atmosphere that we have all come to love.”

They also welcome former East Kentucky Fitness members and anyone in the area who wants to join.

More details are expected to be announced.

