Drones are being used as search for missing 12-year-old is underway

SCOTTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says multiple crews are out looking for a missing boy.

Sheriff Lawless says 12-year-old Brody Davis of Scottown went missing around 11 a.m. Saturday from his home along Township Road 74.

The sheriff’s office was notified about an hour after he went missing, which Sheriff Lawless says is not unusual.

Davis is 4 feet 10 inches, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing either black gym shorts or gray sweatpants, along with a white t-shirt.

Neighboring fire departments, neighbors, and friends are assisting the sheriff’s office in their search efforts.

Sheriff Lawless says drones have been deployed as well.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

