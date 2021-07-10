Advertisement

Drones are being used as search for missing 12-year-old is underway

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m. Saturday.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says multiple crews are out looking for a missing boy.

Sheriff Lawless says 12-year-old Brody Davis of Scottown went missing around 11 a.m. Saturday from his home along Township Road 74.

The sheriff’s office was notified about an hour after he went missing, which Sheriff Lawless says is not unusual.

Davis is 4 feet 10 inches, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing either black gym shorts or gray sweatpants, along with a white t-shirt.

Neighboring fire departments, neighbors, and friends are assisting the sheriff’s office in their search efforts.

Sheriff Lawless says drones have been deployed as well.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance
Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

Latest News

Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Perry County farmer's market sees increase in business and vendors
Perry County farmer’s market sees increase in business and vendors
Four Knox County churches host successful National Serve Day, despite heavy storms
Knox County churches host successful National Serve Day
Search for missing Floyd County woman reaches day 39 - 6 p.m.
Search for missing Floyd County woman reaches day 39 - 6 p.m.