Advertisement

City removes items from homeless encampments

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston Friday cleared out homeless encampments, after posting signs last month asking people to please remove their items.

One of the areas cleared was under the Virginia Street Bridge over the Elk River.

More than a dozen people were also told to leave the area.

According to a city spokesperson, the city and community providers have been working with some of the community members throughout the week.

In some cases, they are working to get people into homes. For others, they are working to get the documents they need like birth certificates, identification and social security cards to get housing which will help towards other long-term solutions.

Medical testing has also been provided.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Passengers now off cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley

Latest News

Family members say they conduct searches daily.
‘We just beg people to please come forward’: Search for missing Floyd County woman reaches 39 days
“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with...
Lexington physician on Delta variant: vaccine is the best protection we have
Anyone who can identify this person or truck should call Versailles Police at (859) 873-3126.
New dashcam footage shows person of interest in Woodford County hit-and-run
KSP: Trooper involved shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Metro Corrections sees increase in inmates, COVID cases as safety precautions are taken