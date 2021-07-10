Advertisement

Big Leatherwood Old Regular Baptist Church celebrates 150 year anniversary

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Leatherwood Old Regular Baptist Church held a big celebration on Saturday.

The church in Perry County was founded 150 years ago. Danny Dixon is the current moderator and his great-great grandfather was the moderator at the beginning.

The church bell was rung 150 times, some people even dressed in clothing from that era and the church was decorated to reflect what it looked like 150 years ago.

Speakers talked about the history of the church with refreshments to follow.

