W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post

UPDATE: 7/9/2021 3:45 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R-Clay) released a statement Friday evening regarding a lewd social media post by a West Virginia Delegate.

In response to the post by Delegate Joe Jeffries, Speaker Hanshaw said, “Serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates has been the honor of my lifetime, but not everyone has the same respect for this office, our body or their fellow members. When you take the oath, you are serving not just your district, but also the entire state. I have been asked to weigh in on the activities of one of our members, but it is up to each of our constituents to be the ultimate judges of our actions.

“I believe Joe Jeffries is an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state. He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve. I am but one member among 100, and his constituents will have the opportunity at the ballot box in 2022 to decide whether he represents them as they wish.

“As presiding officer, the only tool at my disposal to express my disgust with his repeated, reprehensible behavior is to strip him of his committee vice chairman position, which I have done today. Carrying out the will of the people is serious work, and I expect better behavior of our members, even in what they believe is their private time.”

The video posted by Delegate Jeffries was on his personal social media account but was listed as public. In the video, Jeffries is graphically describing a sexual act.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement Friday about the lewd post saying, “such behavior by any public official is unacceptable” and demanding that Jeffries apologize.

“Through his poor judgment and actions, Delegate Jeffries has brought shame to himself, his office, his constituents, and our Party. West Virginia Republican Party leadership has reached out directly to Delegate Jeffries and demanded that, at the very least, he publicly apologize for his lewd conduct.”

The video has since been made private on the social site.

The Putnam County Republican Executive Committee says it has been made aware of the video and “strongly condemns the content.”

“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party. While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums.”

Shortly following the post, Jeffries’ colleagues began to weigh in.

When you lead sponsor a bill banning teaching sexuality but your tiktok is your sex ed hot takes.



No sex shaming here, but the hypocrisy knows no bounds. — Delegate Kayla Young (@kaylayoungforwv) July 9, 2021

Shining movie stars of the WVGOP. One filmed himself entering the US Capitol and the other films himself talking sex on TikTok to a teenage audience. #wvpol https://t.co/u7Fhqu2k2B — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) July 9, 2021

I didn't have @JoeJeffriesWV being a TikTok star on my #wvpol bingo card but that video circulating is ... something. Yeesh. — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) July 8, 2021

In 2021, a bill that would forbid displays relating to sexuality in public school and the teaching of sexuality in public schools was introduced by Delegate Jeffries and two other delegates.

Jeffries has not responded to WSAZ’s request for comment as of Friday evening.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Delegate who championed a bill that would have forbid the teaching of sex education in public schools is now being criticized for an obscene social media post.

The West Virginia Republican Party released a statement Friday about the lewd post by Delegate Joe Jeffries saying, “such behavior by any public official is unacceptable.”

The video posted by Delegate Jeffries was on a personal social media account but was listed as public. In the video, Jeffries is graphically describing a sexual act.

“Through his poor judgment and actions, Delegate Jeffries has brought shame to himself, his office, his constituents, and our Party. West Virginia Republican Party leadership has reached out directly to Delegate Jeffries and demanded that, at the very least, he publicly apologize for his lewd conduct.”

The video has since been made private on the social site.

The Putnam County Republican Executive Committee says it has been made aware of the video and “strongly condemns the content.”

“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party. While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums.”

Shortly following the post, Jeffries’ colleagues began to weigh in.

When you lead sponsor a bill banning teaching sexuality but your tiktok is your sex ed hot takes.



No sex shaming here, but the hypocrisy knows no bounds. — Delegate Kayla Young (@kaylayoungforwv) July 9, 2021

Shining movie stars of the WVGOP. One filmed himself entering the US Capitol and the other films himself talking sex on TikTok to a teenage audience. #wvpol https://t.co/u7Fhqu2k2B — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) July 9, 2021

I didn't have @JoeJeffriesWV being a TikTok star on my #wvpol bingo card but that video circulating is ... something. Yeesh. — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) July 8, 2021

In 2021, a bill that would forbid displays relating to sexuality in public school and the teaching of sexuality in public schools was introduced by Delegate Jeffries and two other delegates.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.