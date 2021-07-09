Weekend Forecast: Scattered chances today, better chances Saturday and Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend is approaching, but unfortunately the rain is not going anywhere, at least not completely.

Today and Tonight

I wish I could tell you that you could put your rain gear away after early this morning, and you may still be able to, but I’m not sold on that.

Scattered showers and storms will continue until at least lunchtime and could continue past that in some areas. It’s just something we’ll have to keep an eye on. I do believe we’ll see some sunshine later today, just like we ended up seeing yesterday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. It all depends on how fast the skies clear.

Tonight, stray to scattered rain chances are still possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

The front that started its trek through the mountains on Thursday will be with us for most of the weekend. It’s turned into a stationary front and will basically be parked over Kentucky for a while.

That means chances for showers and storms stick around both days. I wish I had better news, but I don’t. Look for mainly cloudy skies and increased rain chances. It won’t be an all-day washout either day, but I’d say you’ll be dodging raindrops more often than not. Highs top out in the low to mid-80s before dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The front finally starts to move again early next week, so we should go back to scattered chances for showers and storms, mainly in the heat of the afternoon after Monday. The front could still be close enough to plague us with more consistent rain chances on Monday. We’ll keep you posted on that one.

Highs will go from the mid-80s early in the week back to the upper 80s by next Thursday and Friday.

