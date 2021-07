LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from Kentucky.

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/MJltkExf2n — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) July 9, 2021

The offer comes just one day after Sheppard played in front of UK head coach John Calipari at the 3SSB Adidas event in Birmingham.

Sheppard scored 26 points in his game for Midwest Basketball Club in the event Friday.

