Pikeville preparing for annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k

The streets of downtown Pikeville will be the seen of the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k in August.
The streets of downtown Pikeville will be the seen of the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k in August.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - City officials in Pikeville are preparing for the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k on August 7.

The local police and fire departments come together with city dispatchers every summer to raise money for a Community Outreach Fund. The fund is used in part to buy local children gifts and essential supplies during the Christmas holiday.

Local police say the money raised for this fund is very important to them. The 5k pits the fire department vs. the police department for a friendly race that benefits the community.

“We’re raising money for our children’s fund, basically it’s a community outreach fund for Christmas with a First Responder. And for school supplies, things like that, throughout the year for kids that need them.”

Participants need to register and pay $25 by August 6.

