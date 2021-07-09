Pikeville preparing for annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - City officials in Pikeville are preparing for the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k on August 7.

The local police and fire departments come together with city dispatchers every summer to raise money for a Community Outreach Fund. The fund is used in part to buy local children gifts and essential supplies during the Christmas holiday.

Local police say the money raised for this fund is very important to them. The 5k pits the fire department vs. the police department for a friendly race that benefits the community.

“We’re raising money for our children’s fund, basically it’s a community outreach fund for Christmas with a First Responder. And for school supplies, things like that, throughout the year for kids that need them.”

Participants need to register and pay $25 by August 6.

