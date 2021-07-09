Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center warning of scam phone calls

(WSAZ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Medical Center is warning people of a series of scam calls reportedly coming from a PMC phone number.

Staff say they have received reports of calls in which the caller reportedly offers to lower interest rates on credit cards among other things.

PMC says nobody from its staff will ever call to ask for extensive personal or medical information over the phone.

If you receive a call and feel it may be a scam, you are encouraged to hang up and call Pikeville Medical Center at 606-218-3500.

