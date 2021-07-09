Advertisement

Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures rise this summer, The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is reminding the public about how to keep your pet safe.

One important way to keep your pets safe is to keep them off the hot pavement.

The humane society says the pavement can usually be about 50 degrees hotter than the air.

Dogs walking on hot pavement can cause blistering on their paw pads which can lead to infections.

“We tell people, put your hand on that pavement, leave your hand on there, see if you would walk on it,” siad Lorri Hare, Executive Director of the BGWC Humane Society. “If it’s over 80 degrees, 84 degrees. You don’t need to walk your pet on the pavement. If you need to take it for a walk, you walk on the pavement and let them walk on the grass the side of you but always be aware.”

Even though it’s an obvious statement, it still happens quite often. You should never leave your pet inside a car that is not running. Temperatures in there rise quickly and can be deadly.

The shelter adds that owners should always make sure they’re taking care of in hot weather.

“I just got off the telephone with somebody who called -- their neighbor’s dog is in a kennel out in the backyard with no shade, no water, you know. People need to be mindful of so many different scenarios,” she says.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.

Latest News

Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
WATCH | Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
Officials say construction is set to begin on Monday.
‘The impact should be significant’: Bridging Kentucky program aims to make travel safer
Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen