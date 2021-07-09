Overnight rain leads to some high water issues across parts of the region

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A few scattered high water reports are starting to filter into the WYMT newsroom following heavy rain overnight.

Pikeville Public Safety posted on Facebook that water is being reported over roads around the city. Officials say Chloe Road near Pikeville Elementary School is closed at the moment due to high water.

Lee Parsons in the Grethel community of Floyd County sent in a picture of high water near a home there.

We just received this photo from Lee Parsons of some flooding in the Grethel area of Floyd County. Do you have any flooding in your area? Remember, you can upload photos from your phone or tablet on the WYMT weather app! #ekywx #kywx #wymtwx pic.twitter.com/qzDrL9T5wQ — WYMT (@WYMT) July 9, 2021

You can submit your photos and reports on our WYMT weather app, our social media pages or by email to news@wymt.com.

