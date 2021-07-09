Advertisement

Overnight rain leads to some high water issues across parts of the region

(WLUC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A few scattered high water reports are starting to filter into the WYMT newsroom following heavy rain overnight.

Pikeville Public Safety posted on Facebook that water is being reported over roads around the city. Officials say Chloe Road near Pikeville Elementary School is closed at the moment due to high water.

Lee Parsons in the Grethel community of Floyd County sent in a picture of high water near a home there.

You can submit your photos and reports on our WYMT weather app, our social media pages or by email to news@wymt.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed due to structural issues

Latest News

Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex Closed
WYMT Regular Rain
Weekend Forecast: Scattered chances today, better chances Saturday and Sunday
Governor Beshear announced more than 330 cases of COVID-19 Thursday
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County