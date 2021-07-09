Advertisement

Morristown day care under investigation for alleged illegal operations

The Tennessee Department of Human Services confirms an investigation into an illegal day care operation.
Reports of an illegal day care
Reports of an illegal day care
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) received a complaint about an illegal day care operation in Morristown on July 1, according to a spokesperson with TDHS.

TDHS along with the Department of Children’s Services Special Investigative Unit completed a joint visit by both departments to 1796 Jaybird Road on July 7. TDHS reported the visit was delayed due to the holiday weekend.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department was also called to assist in regards to reports of possible child neglect, according to HCSD deputies. Officers on scene contacted the District Attorney’s Office to consult on the conditions at the residence.

“Following the advice given by personnel of the District Attorney’s Office, Hamblen County sheriff’s deputies have not filed any charges at this time,” HCSD deputies said.

DHS officials said they had no records of any previous complaints about this location.

Kayla Stroud is a mother of two-year-old Kamden, who has been attending the day care three days a week since January. Kamden is a non-verbal child, and Stroud says her son never once indicated that he was ever unhappy with the day care experience. In fact, she says Kamden would run to the owner and give her a hug when she dropped him off.

Kayla says her son is no longer attending this day care because of the incident and won’t be going to any other facility for a while to be cautious.

The investigation is ongoing.

