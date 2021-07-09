Advertisement

Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle

A Central Kentucky veteran who received the Bronze Star is now a mom…and expecting another...
A Central Kentucky veteran who received the Bronze Star is now a mom…and expecting another baby…and facing what could be the biggest battle of her life.(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Central Kentucky war veteran is now facing a much different battle.

Ashley Hawkins was recently awarded the Bronze Star for her service in Iraq. She’s also pregnant with her fifth child.

Recently, she learned of a challenge much greater than any she faced on the battlefield.

Hawkins and her husband Thomas have a big family that’s about to get bigger.

“I am currently 19 weeks pregnant with my fifth child,” Hawkins said.

The couple is expecting another little girl in November.

“At times, yes, being a mother is more trying than anything I had to deal with in Iraq,” Hawkins added.

She is a decorated veteran, receiving the bronze star for her actions during combat in March 2005. “which I am the first woman in American military history to receive,” she said.

The honor is based on a battle of nine against 70 insurgents. But that was nothing compared to the news she got last month.

“Then I found a lump in my breast,” Hawkins said.

The result came back: triple positive breast cancer.

“[I] had my right breast removed,” said Hawkins.

Now, she has to navigate pregnancy and chemotherapy.

“As a mother, you want to protect your children,” Hawkins added, “Even those that aren’t here yet.”

In Iraq, it was dealing with whatever that day brought, now it’s much the same, yet a different kind of battle.

“And I take my time and deal with that in the moment because that moment is what I have,” Hawkins said.

