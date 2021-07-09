Advertisement

Man takes off in Fleming Co. deputy’s cruiser, leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Indiana man is in jail in northeastern Kentucky on a long list of charges.

Fleming County deputies say they pulled over Jack Cooler on US 68 and learned he was driving a stolen car. After arresting Cooler, deputies say he got into the cruiser’s driver seat and took off, nearly hitting a deputy.

Fleming County deputies chased Cooler through Robertson, Nicholas and Bourbon counties.

Kentucky State Police say Cooler nearly hit three pedestrians in Paris, drove through a cemetery, school yard, and construction site, before flipping the car into a pond.

Cooler was booked into the Mason County Detention Center. He faces a list of charges for the chase, along with attempted murder of a police officer.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
8 month old baby dies in house fire in Appalachia
“To this small community here, it hits home” : 8-month-old baby dies in Appalachia house fire

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to send 220 National Guard soldiers to the border,...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.
Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle - 11:00 p.m.
Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle - 11:00 p.m.