Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call of a stolen pickup and trailer ended with a chase, a scuffle and charges for one man in Clay County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call of the stolen vehicle on Little Bull Lane. When they arrived, they started a search for the truck and trailer there. During that search, the officers were dispatched to another scene on Lipps Branch where a suspect was spotted with the vehicles they were looking for.

On the way there, the pair came up on the driver on Highway 2000 traveling at a high rate of speed. When the officers activated their lights and sirens to try to stop the driver, he took off eventually getting on Highway 421 toward Manchester. The vehicle finally stopped near Little Caesars.

We’re told the driver, identified as Paul Alex Day, 21, of Manchester, struggled with the officers during the arrest before they were able to take him into custody.

Day is charged with fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, DUI and wanton endangerment.

He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

