Advertisement

Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call of a stolen pickup and trailer ended with a chase, a scuffle and charges for one man in Clay County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

A Manchester Police Officer and a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call of the stolen vehicle on Little Bull Lane. When they arrived, they started a search for the truck and trailer there. During that search, the officers were dispatched to another scene on Lipps Branch where a suspect was spotted with the vehicles they were looking for.

On the way there, the pair came up on the driver on Highway 2000 traveling at a high rate of speed. When the officers activated their lights and sirens to try to stop the driver, he took off eventually getting on Highway 421 toward Manchester. The vehicle finally stopped near Little Caesars.

We’re told the driver, identified as Paul Alex Day, 21, of Manchester, struggled with the officers during the arrest before they were able to take him into custody.

Day is charged with fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, DUI and wanton endangerment.

He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
8 month old baby dies in house fire in Appalachia
“To this small community here, it hits home” : 8-month-old baby dies in Appalachia house fire

Latest News

An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to send 220 National Guard soldiers to the border,...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.
Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle - 11:00 p.m.
Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle - 11:00 p.m.