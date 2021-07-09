KSP releases name of woman whose body was found covered in blood

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the woman whose body was found in Estill County has been released.

Kentucky State Police says the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Cindy Donella Stevens-Roberts, of Irvine, Ky. They say her family lives out of state, so that’s why it took a little while to release her name.

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the Marbleyard Rd. area of the county, near the Powell County line, covered in blood.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Stevens-Roberts dead in the middle of the road. Her body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

According to the coroner, investigators strongly suspect foul play in this case. KSP is calling this a homicide investigation, but they’re not releasing the manner of death at this time.

The coroner says they don’t know yet if Stevens-Roberts was killed where her body was found or if she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped there.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or contact local law enforcement.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.