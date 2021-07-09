Advertisement

KSP releases name of woman whose body was found covered in blood

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the woman whose body was found in Estill County has been released.

Kentucky State Police says the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Cindy Donella Stevens-Roberts, of Irvine, Ky. They say her family lives out of state, so that’s why it took a little while to release her name.

The coroner says 911 received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a female found in the Marbleyard Rd. area of the county, near the Powell County line, covered in blood.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Stevens-Roberts dead in the middle of the road. Her body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

According to the coroner, investigators strongly suspect foul play in this case. KSP is calling this a homicide investigation, but they’re not releasing the manner of death at this time.

The coroner says they don’t know yet if Stevens-Roberts was killed where her body was found or if she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped there.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or contact local law enforcement.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed due to structural issues
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex Closed
County Clerk Offices unable to provide car related transactions due to system issues
Courthouse officials plan to meet Friday to make up for the lost time.
Breathitt County Courthouse Back Open, but More Work to be Done
11 finalists to submit proposals for Kentucky COVID memorial
COVID-19 memorial in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: Flags from Kentucky Capitol’s COVID-19 memorial available