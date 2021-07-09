Advertisement

Kentucky agency adds more counties to remove bird feeders

Residents in Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties are asked to remove bird feeders until further notice.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky wildlife officials are asking residents in three more counties to remove bird feeders as they investigate reports of sick and dying birds. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources veterinarian Christine Casey told the Lexington Herald-Leader that residents in Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties were asked to join those in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties in removing bird feeders until further notice. The advice comes as the agency reviewed findings from residents who have reported encountering sick or dying birds. Birds most commonly affected include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins.

