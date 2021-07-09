Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Illinois truck driver has pleaded guilty to transporting a 13-year-old Lee County girl to South Dakota and impregnating her, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

The U.S. attorney’s office says David Kyle Skaggs, 33 of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Thursday to transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Investigators say Skaggs started communicating with a 15-year-old Lee County boy over Facebook in 2015. The two became friends and Skaggs became acquainted with the child’s family, including his younger 13-year-old sister.

According to court records, Skaggs picked up the children in Lee County and took them on a long-distance trip in his tractor-trailer in August 2015. During the trip, he stopped in South Dakota and bought alcohol which he and the two minors drank while sitting in the truck. Court records state that after the 15-year-old boy fell asleep, Skaggs had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girl in the sleeper section of his truck and she later gave birth to his child.

Skaggs is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30 and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

