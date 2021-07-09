Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, many Kentuckians are marking the return to normalcy by heading outdoors.

Officials with the Lilley Cornett Woods Appalachian Ecological Research Station are hoping to take advantage of this and draw more visitors to the park during the summer season.

“I think that more and more people are getting outside after COVID and really wanting those kinds of experiences so, we think that there will be an uptick in visitation,” Richter said.

Now offering two free guided tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. One tour is a three-hour tour that is one mile, while the other is a more extensive six-hour tour covering two miles of terrain.

“This is what the forest looked like before settlement and has not been logged so, it kind of gets in the culture and history. So, we try to tie everything Eastern Kentucky into a guided hike,” Manager Curtis Cox said.

During these tours, which run multiple times each day, participants will learn about the history of the area and the different types of foliage and plant species that can be found on the trails.

“It’s very complex...and always changes...and I love showing how an ecosystem changes throughout and continuously changes.”

While they have seen an increase in local visitors, officials hope more people from across the Commonwealth will come see what they have to offer.

“We want to share that with the local community and with others that come to the region and not just have them come for a hike and leave but to keep them there to go to other sites,” EKU Division of Natural Areas Director Stephen Richter said.

Cox said to also help bring in more visitors, officials are hoping to add weekend courses in the near future.

“With local involvement, we’ll have an instructor, or a professional come in to do stuff like a wildflower weekend, where you come, and we hike, and we discuss all the spring ephemerals and showcase those and do some botany associated with that,” Cox said.

Officials say the area is just now being discovered due to a complicated history, with people thinking the trails are only used for research.

“When they purchased the property, they wanted to preserve it as a living museum, great term. This is a living museum,” Cox said.

However, Richter said that is not the case.

“It is for the local community, it is for the region for folks to come and visit and we just have to make sure that it stays within our mission. That we balance giving access to anyone that wants to go in,” Richter said.

With Cox always excited to reveal its beauty to those unaware.

“I love this property, I love sharing this property with anyone and try to make it a personal connection with anyone on a guided hike. Help them get that connection with our natural world,” Cox said.

Cox says calling in to set up an appointment is still preferred but not required.

For more information, contact the station at (606) 633-5828.

