Advertisement

Hidden gem in Eastern Kentucky, hoping to see increase in attendance

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, many Kentuckians are marking the return to normalcy by heading outdoors.

Officials with the Lilley Cornett Woods Appalachian Ecological Research Station are hoping to take advantage of this and draw more visitors to the park during the summer season.

“I think that more and more people are getting outside after COVID and really wanting those kinds of experiences so, we think that there will be an uptick in visitation,” Richter said.

Now offering two free guided tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. One tour is a three-hour tour that is one mile, while the other is a more extensive six-hour tour covering two miles of terrain.

“This is what the forest looked like before settlement and has not been logged so, it kind of gets in the culture and history. So, we try to tie everything Eastern Kentucky into a guided hike,” Manager Curtis Cox said.

During these tours, which run multiple times each day, participants will learn about the history of the area and the different types of foliage and plant species that can be found on the trails.

“It’s very complex...and always changes...and I love showing how an ecosystem changes throughout and continuously changes.”

While they have seen an increase in local visitors, officials hope more people from across the Commonwealth will come see what they have to offer.

“We want to share that with the local community and with others that come to the region and not just have them come for a hike and leave but to keep them there to go to other sites,” EKU Division of Natural Areas Director Stephen Richter said.

Cox said to also help bring in more visitors, officials are hoping to add weekend courses in the near future.

“With local involvement, we’ll have an instructor, or a professional come in to do stuff like a wildflower weekend, where you come, and we hike, and we discuss all the spring ephemerals and showcase those and do some botany associated with that,” Cox said.

Officials say the area is just now being discovered due to a complicated history, with people thinking the trails are only used for research.

“When they purchased the property, they wanted to preserve it as a living museum, great term. This is a living museum,” Cox said.

However, Richter said that is not the case.

“It is for the local community, it is for the region for folks to come and visit and we just have to make sure that it stays within our mission. That we balance giving access to anyone that wants to go in,” Richter said.

With Cox always excited to reveal its beauty to those unaware.

“I love this property, I love sharing this property with anyone and try to make it a personal connection with anyone on a guided hike. Help them get that connection with our natural world,” Cox said.

Cox says calling in to set up an appointment is still preferred but not required.

For more information, contact the station at (606) 633-5828.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church

Latest News

Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
WATCH | Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
Reed Sheppard receives offer from UK
The Appalachian Institute of Music's summer music camp is back in action after the camp was...
‘That’s when the magic happens’: Summer band camp brings young musicians back together