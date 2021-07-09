Governor Beshear announced more than 330 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate holds steady.

The governor announced 337 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,545.

67 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 241 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 64 in the ICU. 32 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate remains at 2.92%.

Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Thursday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,253.

6,950,017 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Thursday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.