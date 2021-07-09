Advertisement

Governor Beshear announced more than 330 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate holds steady.

The governor announced 337 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,545.

67 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 241 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 64 in the ICU. 32 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate remains at 2.92%.

Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Thursday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,253.

6,950,017 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Thursday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
8 month old baby dies in house fire in Appalachia
“To this small community here, it hits home” : 8-month-old baby dies in Appalachia house fire

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man facing charges following chase, scuffle with officers in Clay County
An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the...
7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to send 220 National Guard soldiers to the border,...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.
The first Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend - 11:00 p.m.