Gov. Beshear: Flags from Kentucky Capitol’s COVID-19 memorial available

COVID-19 memorial in Kentucky
COVID-19 memorial in Kentucky
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says anyone who would like to have a flag from the COVID-19 memorial at the state Capitol in Frankfort may collect one from the Capitol grounds for the next week.

Since March, thousands of miniature American flags have covered the Capitol lawn in honor of Kentuckians who have died from the virus.

The remaining flags will be removed July 16th. If you need assistance in collecting a flag, you may contact the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and make a request.

