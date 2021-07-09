The first Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you’re an expert quilter or even interested in quilting, this week-long adventure might be up your alley.

The first annual Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop will begin July 9 and end July 17. Seven different quilt shops, spanning from Lawrence County, Ky, to Pound, Va, have come together to host the hop.

The order in which one hops is up to them, but it’s important to pick up a passport at the first shop on the hop. Once each shop has been visited, you’re entered in a drawing for a Brother Sewing Machine.

For more information on the shop hop, visit the Quiltin’ in the Mountains website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.